Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.74 and last traded at €13.74. 6,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.72.

Aumann Stock Up 2.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.60. The company has a market cap of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

About Aumann

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Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

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