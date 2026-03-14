Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Atossa Genetics from $116.25 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

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Atossa Genetics Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics

ATOS stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Atossa Genetics by 581.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 169,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,412 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 514,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

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