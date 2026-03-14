Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 and last traded at GBX 50.98. 96,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 158,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50.

Atome Stock Up 14.3%

The stock has a market cap of £28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.85.

About Atome

(Get Free Report)

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

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