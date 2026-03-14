ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as high as C$60.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
ATCO Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.
ATCO Company Profile
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.
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