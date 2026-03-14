Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) versus Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Financial Survey

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Assurant pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 2 8 0 2.80 Prudential Public 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Assurant and Prudential Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Assurant presently has a consensus target price of $258.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Prudential Public.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assurant and Prudential Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $12.81 billion 0.85 $872.70 million $16.97 12.87 Prudential Public $16.66 billion 2.18 $2.29 billion N/A N/A

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 6.81% 18.65% 2.92% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Assurant has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assurant beats Prudential Public on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Prudential Public

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

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