ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BTIG Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVBP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

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ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

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ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

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