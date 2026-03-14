Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 985,077 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 12th total of 691,714 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 744,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.43.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.59. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,333,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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