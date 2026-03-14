ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on March 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.9%

ARR stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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