Arch Capital Group CFO Puts Capital Returns First as Reinsurance Pricing Softens at RBC Conference

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Chief Financial Officer François Morin outlined the insurer’s strategy, capital priorities, and current market conditions during an event hosted by RBC’s Diversified Financials team. Morin described Arch as a global property and casualty specialty insurer and reinsurer with a third operating pillar in mortgage insurance, and emphasized the company’s focus on underwriting expertise, cycle management, and disciplined capital deployment rather than premium growth targets.

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Strategy centered on specialty underwriting and diversification

Morin said Arch concentrates on “specialty lines of business” where underwriting expertise and risk selection provide the primary opportunity to outperform. While scale and operational efficiency matter, he framed underwriting as the core differentiator.

Commercial insurance , which Morin said is predominantly conducted outside North America, particularly in continental Europe.

, which Morin said is predominantly conducted outside North America, particularly in continental Europe. Reinsurance , which he characterized as global in scope, centralized in underwriting, and able to access risks across regions including Asia, North America, and Europe.

, which he characterized as global in scope, centralized in underwriting, and able to access risks across regions including Asia, North America, and Europe. Mortgage insurance, which he noted is a differentiator versus many U.S. mortgage insurers that operate as monoline companies. He said having mortgage insurance inside a diversified group provides an additional way to deploy capital through cycles.

He described Arch’s platform as built around three segments:

Morin pointed to the 2015–2019 period as an example of Arch’s cycle management approach, saying that when opportunities in traditional commercial insurance were less attractive, the company expanded its mortgage insurance presence. In more recent years—beginning around 2021—he said P&C insurance and reinsurance markets improved, and while the mortgage business continued to perform well, it became “less critical” to overall results relative to the stronger P&C environment.

Capital allocation: returns drive decisions, not premium targets

In response to questions about potentially softening pricing—particularly in property—Morin said capital allocation is an ongoing process managed across segments. He emphasized Arch does not set premium growth targets or capital deployment targets as inputs, describing them instead as outcomes driven by underwriting opportunities.

Morin said business units are expected to pull back when returns are not sufficient, with a continued focus on “bottom line results and the bottom line returns.” If capital cannot be deployed at acceptable returns, he said it would be returned to shareholders, with the expectation it can be redeployed when market conditions improve.

Capital return “front and center” as growth moderates

Morin said capital return is currently a key priority, particularly as growth has slowed after several years of rapid expansion. He highlighted reinsurance as an area that grew quickly, saying premium volume increased fivefold over five years, but that growth has since tapered and the company reduced exposure in some places last year.

He described an environment where returns remain “very good,” contributing to a build in excess capital. Morin said the company’s goal is to avoid “wasting” that capital, adding that if it cannot be deployed, Arch will return it to shareholders.

Reinsurance renewals: higher-than-expected rate decreases in property

Discussing the January 1 reinsurance renewals, Morin said rate decreases on the property side were not unexpected, but the magnitude was somewhat larger than the company anticipated earlier in the planning cycle. He attributed the competitive environment to strong recent returns and the resulting capital available to deploy, adding that incumbents appeared motivated to retain business after “two+ years” of strong returns.

Morin said competition was especially evident in higher, more “risk remote” layers, where carriers and third-party capital providers may view the risk as more limited. He noted Arch participates across the capital stack but does not want to be “trading dollars,” and said high retentions following the market reset in 2023 reduce that concern relative to prior periods.

On casualty, Morin said pricing remained good, but he had hoped for somewhat more opportunity in terms of volume. He attributed part of that to ceding companies retaining more business when they are comfortable with the risk and pricing, which can reduce the amount transferred to reinsurers. Overall, he said returns are lower than a year ago but still “very healthy,” and noted additional renewal seasons are ahead later in the year.

Primary insurance re-underwriting tied to acquired programs business; reserving conservatism emphasized

On primary insurance, Morin addressed re-underwriting actions in a programs operation that came with an acquisition. He said Arch moved quickly to downsize certain programs it was not comfortable with, citing the challenge of aligning incentives with MGAs or program managers. He said non-renewal actions occurred in late 2024 and early 2025, and the effects are expected to become more visible in financial statements over time.

Morin said the core asset Arch sought from the acquisition was a middle-market business, described as property-led accounts with sizable property exposure and related casualty exposure. He said the company operates in the “upper middle market,” with an average premium of roughly $200,000 per policy, and characterized the business as difficult to build from scratch given distribution requirements across all 50 states.

Turning to reserves, Morin described a philosophy focused on realism at the initial loss pick, saying reserving influences pricing and underwriting decisions over time. He said Arch aims to take a long-term view on loss trends, including inflation, and summarized the company’s stance as reacting quickly to bad news while taking longer to react to good news. At an industry level, he identified commercial auto as a particularly challenging line due to adverse loss trends and large jury awards, while noting it is not a major area for Arch.

Morin also discussed alternative capital. He said Arch has long worked with MGAs, describing insurance-side MGA relationships as relatively stable and reinsurance-side MGA activity as more cyclical, particularly as a way to flex into markets when opportunities improve. On ILS, he said Arch has a “pretty sizable” franchise in property reinsurance supported by third-party capital, including a multi-line sidecar structure he referred to as Somers Re, which he described as a more permanent, A.M. Best-rated vehicle. He added that third-party capital is helpful when return expectations are aligned.

On M&A, Morin said Arch reviews opportunities but will not pursue transactions simply for activity’s sake. He cited prior acquisitions, including United Guaranty on the mortgage side, and said the company remains open to deals—particularly those that make Arch “better” or improve its relevance in specific lines—while emphasizing cultural fit and limited overlap as considerations.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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