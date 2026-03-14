Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

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Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $199.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $591,969.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,199.65. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $44,933.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,254.85. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,532 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

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