Analyzing Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) & ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ESAB has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techprecision has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Techprecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.98% 15.38% 7.10% Techprecision -3.43% -13.31% -3.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Techprecision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Techprecision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESAB and Techprecision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.84 billion 2.09 $226.77 million $3.70 26.46 Techprecision $33.04 million 1.03 -$2.75 million ($0.12) -28.33

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ESAB and Techprecision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 3 6 0 2.67 Techprecision 1 0 0 0 1.00

ESAB presently has a consensus price target of $145.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.38%. Given ESAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Techprecision.

Summary

ESAB beats Techprecision on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

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ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Techprecision

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TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

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