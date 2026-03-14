Analysts Set Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Price Target at $32.29

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.2857.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th.

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Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,084 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,272,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,667,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 417,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 19.85%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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