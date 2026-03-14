Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.25. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.6830, with a volume of 128,698 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

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Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $27,710.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares in the company, valued at $46,939,838.22. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Firestone purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,595. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,203 shares of company stock worth $2,028,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 954.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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