Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.02 and traded as high as GBX 3.20. Amphion Innovations shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 226,566 shares.

Amphion Innovations Stock Down 6.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.82.

Amphion Innovations Company Profile

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Ampeak Energy is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. Ampeak Energy owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. Ampeak Energy is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects. https://www.ampeak.energy

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