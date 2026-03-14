Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770,511 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,534,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,728,000 after buying an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,749,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,083 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,568,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,847,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,058. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $363,347.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,427.30. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Leerink Partners cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

View Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.63 and a beta of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

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