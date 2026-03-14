American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.4 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on American Public Education in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 target price on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

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American Public Education Stock Up 21.2%

APEI stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.86%.American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Guidance Article

Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Refinancing

Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Analyst Raises

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Profitability & Insider Activity

Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Some updated analyst price targets still sit near or below the current market price, implying limited near-term upside from select desks — monitor revisions as analysts factor guidance and margins. Analyst Targets Detail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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