American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair set a $58.00 target price on American Public Education in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

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American Public Education Stock Up 21.2%

Shares of APEI opened at $57.66 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $32,365,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More American Public Education News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Guidance Article

Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Refinancing

Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Analyst Raises

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Profitability & Insider Activity

Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Some updated analyst price targets still sit near or below the current market price, implying limited near-term upside from select desks — monitor revisions as analysts factor guidance and margins. Analyst Targets Detail

American Public Education Company Profile

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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