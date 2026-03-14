American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.9% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $133.61 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore upped their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.