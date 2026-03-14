Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MO opened at $67.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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