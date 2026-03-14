AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 6.0% increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE ALA traded up C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 894,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.62. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$35.33 and a 1-year high of C$48.83. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

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AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.

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