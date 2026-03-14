Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

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Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.40 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $539.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $40,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 564,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,308.48. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,919.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,987 shares of company stock valued at $396,969. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 761,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,139,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Allogene Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (huge upside vs. current levels), which could attract bargain-hunting and institutional interest. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (huge upside vs. current levels), which could attract bargain-hunting and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $7.00 to $8.00 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling improved sell-side confidence in ALLO’s commercial/clinical outlook. Benzinga TickerReport

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $7.00 to $8.00 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling improved sell-side confidence in ALLO’s commercial/clinical outlook. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: ALLO reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.17 vs. consensus -$0.25), highlighted expense reductions, and said cash should fund operations into 2028 — all supportive of near-term financial stability and de-risking. Zacks

Q4 results: ALLO reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.17 vs. consensus -$0.25), highlighted expense reductions, and said cash should fund operations into 2028 — all supportive of near-term financial stability and de-risking. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its full Q4/FY2025 press release and provided a business update detailing pipeline progress and finances; investors can review details for clinical timelines and cash burn assumptions. GlobeNewswire

The company filed its full Q4/FY2025 press release and provided a business update detailing pipeline progress and finances; investors can review details for clinical timelines and cash burn assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript published — useful for details on trial milestones, timelines, and management commentary but not new headline news by itself. Seeking Alpha

Earnings call transcript published — useful for details on trial milestones, timelines, and management commentary but not new headline news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in the feed report a “significant increase” but show inconsistent/zero values (likely data/reporting noise); monitor filings for any confirmed rise in short interest. (No reliable link available in the report.)

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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