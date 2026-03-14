Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John Kao Sells 48,899 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 48,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $853,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,519,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,514,926. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,697.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.