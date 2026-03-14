Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $7,613,660.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 286,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,189.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $8,030,100.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $7,572,480.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1%

ABNB stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 962,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 364,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,096,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50‑day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short‑term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50‑Day Moving Average

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

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Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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