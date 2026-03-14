Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Trading 15.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) rose 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

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