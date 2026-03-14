AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5579 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

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About AGNC Investment

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AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and management of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and strategic portfolio financing. Its focus on agency RMBS aims to offer investors regular dividend income underpinned by the credit support provided by federal agencies.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on the purchase of mortgage-related assets, including securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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