Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $17.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.76 on Monday. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.74 million. Afya had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 50.6% during the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 299,419 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Afya by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Afya by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Afya by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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