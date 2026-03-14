Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHR) Short Interest Update

Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,771 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 12th total of 32,445 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aether Stock Performance

Aether stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,558. Aether has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.72.

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Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Aether had a negative return on equity of 124.43% and a negative net margin of 301.54%.

Aether Company Profile

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets.

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