Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ADV has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 target price on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

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Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $932.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

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Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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