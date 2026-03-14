AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.98. 171,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 383,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

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AdvanSix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.85 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 35.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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