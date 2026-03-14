Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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