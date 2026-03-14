Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Decreased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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