Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,894 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.93.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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