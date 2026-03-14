Adrian Krainer Sells 33,243 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Krainer sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $1,321,076.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 283,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,421.48. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOK. Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.