Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.800-5.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Adobe’s conference call:

Get Adobe alerts:

Shantanu Narayen announced he will transition from his role as CEO over the coming months but will remain Chair and lead the company through the handoff, creating near-term leadership transition risk.

Adobe reported strong AI-driven adoption—surpassing 850 million monthly active users , with AI-first ARR more than tripling year‑over‑year and Firefly ending ARR above $250M while generative credit consumption rose >45% quarter‑over‑quarter.

, with AI-first ARR more than tripling year‑over‑year and Firefly ending ARR above $250M while generative credit consumption rose >45% quarter‑over‑quarter. Q1 results beat on scale with $6.4B revenue (+11% constant currency), non‑GAAP EPS $6.06 (+19% y/y), total ending ARR $26.06B (+10.9% y/y), and a healthy non‑GAAP operating margin (~47.4%) and record operating cash flow for Q1.

Rapid freemium MAU growth (Express, Firefly) and higher usage have temporarily dampened short‑term ARR conversion, and the traditional standalone stock business declined faster than expected (roughly a $450M book), pressuring near‑term ARR dynamics.

Enterprise momentum remains strong—AEP/Apps and GenStudio each grew >30% y/y with broad customer trials and large pipeline momentum, and Adobe expects the Semrush acquisition to close in Q2 to extend brand visibility and search/LLM capabilities.

Adobe Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.22. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.