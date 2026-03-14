Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.85.

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Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average of $323.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.23% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

About Adobe

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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