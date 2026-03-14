Adobe Inc. $ADBE is Ossiam’s 9th Largest Position

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,171 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104,785 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $151,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. CX Institutional increased its stake in Adobe by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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