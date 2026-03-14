Adeia Inc. (ADEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.41. Adeia has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.45 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adeia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Adeia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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