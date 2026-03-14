Adam Thomas Wise Sells 3,500 Shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Adam Thomas Wise sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.47, for a total transaction of C$162,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,035.59. This represents a 58.36% decrease in their position.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.5%

MFC opened at C$45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$36.93 and a one year high of C$52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

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Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.03 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

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About Manulife Financial

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Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com. One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities.

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