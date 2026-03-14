Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Acme United Stock Up 2.6%

Acme United stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.41.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of cutting, measuring and safety products designed for consumer, professional and industrial end markets. The company’s product portfolio spans shears, scissors, cutters, rulers, pencil sharpeners, first aid kits and medical products, as well as fishing knives, survival tools and related accessories. Acme United serves a wide range of end‐use channels, including office supply, school, hardware, mass merchandise and sporting goods retail.

Founded in the 19th century and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, Acme United operates through a collection of well‐established brands.

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