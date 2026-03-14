Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,134,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 238,659 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,566,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 176,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 829.58% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

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