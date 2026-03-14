Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Position Trimmed by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 639.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Acadia Healthcare News Summary

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acadia added Daniel Cancelmi to its Board of Directors, a governance move that can be viewed positively as expanding board expertise and oversight. Article Title

Acadia added Daniel Cancelmi to its Board of Directors, a governance move that can be viewed positively as expanding board expertise and oversight. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows zero shares and days-to-cover of 0.0 — the release appears to contain anomalous or missing data (NaN/0) and therefore provides no clear signal about bearish positioning.

Reported short-interest data shows zero shares and days-to-cover of 0.0 — the release appears to contain anomalous or missing data (NaN/0) and therefore provides no clear signal about bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and multi-year EPS estimates and keeps a “Hold” rating. Key changes include Q2 2026 EPS cut to $0.49 (from $0.66), FY2026 to $1.48 (from $1.85), and FY2027 to $1.55 (from $1.96), plus several quarter-by-quarter reductions across 2026–2027. These downward revisions lower investor expectations and are the main reason for today’s downward pressure on the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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