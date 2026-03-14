abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.14 and last traded at GBX 26.70. 532,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,001,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50.
abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.96.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
Capturing long-term income potential from logistics real estate in Europe
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