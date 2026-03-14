ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) & BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Financial Analysis

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -8.43% -14.13% -7.72% ABM Industries 1.78% 11.77% 3.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of BGSF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $93.31 million 0.77 -$3.34 million ($1.03) -6.19 ABM Industries $8.75 billion 0.26 $162.30 million $2.54 15.28

This table compares BGSF and ABM Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BGSF. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BGSF and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 1 1 1 1 2.50 ABM Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20

BGSF presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABM Industries beats BGSF on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

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BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About ABM Industries

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ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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