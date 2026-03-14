Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 762,838 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 12th total of 544,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 629,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 538,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income combined with the potential for capital appreciation. Structured as an open-end management investment company, AOD invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks across global markets. The fund pursues its objective by selecting companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain and grow their dividends over time.
The fund employs a dynamic weighting methodology designed to emphasize securities with favorable dividend growth prospects, dividend stability metrics and attractive valuation characteristics.
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