Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 762,838 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 12th total of 544,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 629,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 538,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

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Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 937,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 211,676 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 494,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 122,585 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income combined with the potential for capital appreciation. Structured as an open-end management investment company, AOD invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks across global markets. The fund pursues its objective by selecting companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain and grow their dividends over time.

The fund employs a dynamic weighting methodology designed to emphasize securities with favorable dividend growth prospects, dividend stability metrics and attractive valuation characteristics.

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