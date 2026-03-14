Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,530,948 shares trading hands.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 668.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

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Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

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