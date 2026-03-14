AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $223.57 and last traded at $225.3580. 7,596,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,209,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

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AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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