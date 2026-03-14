AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase‑1 data for ABBV‑295 reported as encouraging — supports pipeline optionality beyond core brands and is constructive for long‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing study, signaling continued investment in immunology — reinforces management’s growth strategy in a key therapeutic area. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $260 price target — a bullish institutional view that supports upside versus current levels. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains supportive (“Moderate Buy”), which provides a baseline of buy‑side conviction. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics‑affiliated providers earned top rankings in NY (beneficial for Allergan Aesthetics’ commercial reputation, but limited immediate impact on ABBV stock). New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row
- Neutral Sentiment: Features and listicles (e.g., halal/debt‑free stock roundup, retirement income pieces) mention AbbVie but are peripheral to near‑term price movement. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Debt Free Halal Stocks to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports forecasting growth in bipolar‑depression therapies expand the market opportunity for psychiatric drugs broadly; indirect for AbbVie unless tied to specific assets. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder governance concern: reports that the AbbVie CEO’s pay package has spiked above $30M can weigh on sentiment and prompt selling by governance‑focused funds. J&J, AbbVie CEOs See Pay Spike to More Than $30M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate about immunology competition and valuation creates two‑sided risk—some analysts lift targets on growth, others flag competition that could cap upside, encouraging short‑term profit‑taking. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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