AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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