AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in February

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,016 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the February 12th total of 3,462 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF opened at $41.90 on Friday. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

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About AB Industrivärden (publ)

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AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company focused on long-term holdings in established Swedish and Nordic businesses. Through its portfolio of equity stakes in major industrial, financial and forest products companies, Industrivärden seeks to generate value by supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence in its investments.

As an active owner, Industrivärden engages with portfolio companies on strategic direction, governance and capital allocation. Its approach emphasizes collaboration with management teams and board members to drive improvements in efficiency, innovation and market positioning.

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