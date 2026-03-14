AAON, Inc. $AAON is Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 356,503 shares during the period. AAON comprises about 5.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of AAON worth $99,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AAON by 512.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AAON by 96.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,675,000 after buying an additional 1,115,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,471,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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