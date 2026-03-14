9,777 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $198.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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